University of Mississippi announces Fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll Published 8:46 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Click here for the complete list of all 362 students

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.