University of Mississippi announces fall 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll Published 12:00 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.

Click here for the complete list of all 179 students.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

