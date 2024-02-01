University of Mississippi announces fall 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Staff Report

The main library on the University of Mississippi campus. Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.

Click here for the complete list of all 179 students.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university.

