MHP releases more details on Lafayette bus wreck Published 11:45 am Friday, February 2, 2024

The driver who hit a Lafayette County school bus Thursday suffered moderate injuries, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol that released additional details on the crash.

At about 6:23 a.m. on Thursday, MHP troopers, along with Lafayette County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, responded to a crash on Highway 6 near County Road 429 that involved a vehicle and a school bus with students on board.

According to MHP, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandon M. Higgason, 25, of Ecru, was traveling east on Highway 6 when it collided with the rear of a 2014 International Lafayette County school bus driven by Christopher L. Alexander, 44, of Oxford.

Higgason received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The Lafayette County School District sent a text to parents shortly after the crash informing them that the bus driver and students were uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.