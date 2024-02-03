LC Fire Department: It’s too windy to burn Published 2:47 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

The Lafayette County Fire Department has posted wind advisories on its Facebook page reminding residents to refrain from any burning.

“We know it’s beautiful outside, but LCFD has responded to two grass fires in the past 30 minutes,” the site reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. “Due to dry conditions and the wind, grass fires can move extremely fast and, even with the best intensions, can be out of control quickly.”