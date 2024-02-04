Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls Short Against Auburn. Published 6:33 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped a 91-77 game with No. 16 Auburn on Saturday in the SJB Pavilion.

A big second half from the visitors got the best of the Rebels (18-4, 5-4 SEC), as the Tigers’ (18-4, 7-2 SEC) 56 points were the most scored by an opponent against Ole Miss this year. A solid offensive performance from the home team wasn’t quite enough, as the Rebels had four of their five starters score in double figures.

Matthew Murrell connected from three on the first possession of the game, before an alley-oop from Jaylen Murray to Moussa Cisse made it a 12-3 game moments later. Ole Miss stretched their lead to as much as 12, as a three from Jaemyn Brakefield capped a 7-0 run to make it 34-22 with 6:44 left before the half.

A three from the Tigers in the final seconds of the first period made it 44-35 at the midway break.

Auburn was able to trim the Ole Miss lead early, as the scoreboard read 50-all on a Tiger layup with just over 15 minutes on the clock. Their first lead of the night came minutes later.

The two teams traded blows, with another alley-oop punctuated by Cisse making it 70-67 in favor of the road team with 7:30 left. The shooting from Auburn proved too much over the final minutes of action.

The Ole Miss faithful came out in droves, as the attendance was over the capacity of the SJB Pavilion for the second consecutive game.

Allen Flanigan led the Rebels and scored 20 points for the sixth time this season. With six makes from the charity stripe, he now has 100 shots made from the free throw line on the year, his most in a season during his five-year career after making 97 as a sophomore.

Murrell scored 18 and hit a trio of three pointers, the 25th time he’s connected on three makes from deep in his career.

Moussa Cisse scored a season-best 12 points, leading the way defensively with four blocks.

Auburn was led by Jaylin Williams with 16 points, while Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara each scored 15.

Up next for the Rebels is a tough road game at South Carolina on Tuesday, February 6 at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

