John Crawley promoted to serve as Oxford’s new city engineer Published 3:56 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Oxford Board of Aldermen appointed a new city engineer at special called meeting on Jan. 22.

Taking the helm of the engineering department will be John Crawley, who was recently serving as the assistant city engineer.

During the meeting, the aldermen voted in executive session to promote Crawley as city engineer and voted to demote former City Engineer Reanna Mayoral who will now serve as assistant city engineer.

The meeting’s minutes do not express why the motion was made and since it is a personnel issue, the city is not required to publish a cause.

Mayoral was hired by the city of Oxford as assistant engineer in 2011 and was promoted to City Engineer in 2018.

Crawley has more than five years’ experience with the city’s engineering department and formerly served as City Engineer for the City of Tupelo before coming to as assistant city engineer in 2018.

“We believe John’s past experience and engineering expertise will help move Oxford in a positive direction,” said Oxford’s Chief Operating Officer Bart Robinson. “Reanna Mayoral will continue serving the city of Oxford and use her expertise and knowledge of Oxford to protect and serve the citizens of Oxford and to support the operations of the Engineering Department.”