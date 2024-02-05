Sunny skies through Wednesday; Rain to return this weekend Published 2:40 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The weather in Lafayette County this week will feel much like a repeat of last week’s weather.

Today and Tuesday will see highs around 59 degrees with the nights being a bit chilly in the mid-30s.

The temps will start to rise to more spring-like weather with highs on Wednesday and Thursday around 62 degrees and the lows at night in the mid-40s.

After a few days of sunshine, rain is expected to return late Thursday night with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds are expected to be around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

There is a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The rain isn’t associated with a cold front so temperatures will be main in the lower 60s during the day and the upper 40s overnight on the weekend.