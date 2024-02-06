Alderman candidates greet voters at Oxford Conference Center Published 11:06 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Candidates in the At-Large Alderman race were out this morning at the Oxford Conference Center to greet voters. The polls are open until 7 p.m. All Oxford residents can vote since this seat covers the entire city. The Oxford Eagle will have the results online as soon as they are announced tonight.