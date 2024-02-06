Former Chancery Clerk Sherry Wall dies at age 68 Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Former Lafayette County Chancery Clerk Sherry Wall died Tuesday morning.

Wall, 68, served as the Chancery Clerk for almost 20 years, first winning the election in 2004. She retired at the end of 2023.

She grew up in Lafayette County and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1973 and went on to attend the University of Mississippi.

Email newsletter signup

Wall served on the Board of Directors for the Domestic Violence Center, United Way, LOFT and was the first female to be elected to the Lafayette County School Board. In addition, she was also a member of Rotary International and was a Paul Harris Fellow.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home and again at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Oxford. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.

Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Click here to read her obituary in its entirety.

When Wall decided not to seek re-election last year, former Lafayette County supervisor Mike Roberts decided to run for Chancery Clerk. He worked alongside of Wall as a supervisor for 12 years.

“I’ve known Sherry pretty much all my life,” Roberts said Tuesday. “She’s always been a staple in my life and in a lot of peoples’ lives. So many have been impacted by her compassion – her compassion for people, compassion for her job.”

Roberts said Wall encouraged him to run for Chancery Clerk.

“She wanted me to understand this position and how it important it is and how it affects peoples’ lives,” Roberts said. “I have huge shoes to full but I’ve always been encouraged by her support and positive approach to everything.”

When she allowed herself time away from work and philanthropy, she could be found tending to her yard and her flower beds. She loved Oxford and Ole Miss football and found joy spending time with her seven grandsons.

Lafayette County Supervisor and Board President Brent Larson said he and his board members were “heart broken and saddened” to hear about Wall’s death.

“She was such an inspiration to us all,” he said. “Her perseverance and dedication will forever live in our hearts. May God be with the family during this difficult time.”

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Sherry’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.