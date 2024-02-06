Mary Martha Crowe wins at-large alderman seat Published 7:19 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Mary Martha Crowe will be Oxford’s newest alderman after winning the special election Tuesday.

Crowe was called the “preliminary winner” by 7:10 p.m. by Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby.

Crowe earned 66 percent of the votes. A total of 1,745 people voted and Crowe received 1,153 votes.

Email newsletter signup

Crowe was running against Brad Feltenstein and Jason Plunk.

Feltenstein took 434 votes, or 25 percent and Plunk earned 158 votes, or 9 percent.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.