New Lafayette county animal shelter plans move forward Published 10:12 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The construction of Lafayette County’s future animal shelter continues.

On Monday, Building Official Joel Hollowell told the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors that the concrete slab of the shelter is almost ready to be poured.

The foundation piers have been poured and the rough-in plumbing — the initial stages of plumbing infrastructure installation under the slab are complete.

Email newsletter signup

“This project was moving along rapidly up until Christmas,” Hollowell said. “The contractor took some time for the holidays and then ever since there’s been rain, snow and ice and just not favorable building conditions.”

Hollowell said with the sun shining for most of this week, he said he hopes the contractors can get the slab poured.

He said he expects the construction to be complete on the shelter in mid-to-late summer.

The site is located off Industrial Park Road, in the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park, northwest of where Good Day Farms is located in the park.

The shelter will sit on 3 acres that will give room for a 4,160-square-foot building and outdoor exercise areas.

“It will be an 80 (feet) by 50 (feet) metal building,” Hollowell said.

The county is building the shelter but will outsource the management and operation of the shelter; however, who that will be has not yet been determined.

Board president Brent Larson said the board is in talks with groups to manage the shelter; however, no contracts have been awarded as of Monday.