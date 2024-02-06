RV Resort gets first board approval to move forward with project Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors granted the first green light to a proposed resort RV park Monday when they approved a conditional use permit to Roundabout Oxford RV & Water Resort.

The proposed resort is planned to be built on about 45 acres off Highway 6 East and County Road 105. The property is zoned A-1.

The proposed uses are actually three rolled into one — an RV resort, which is permitted as a conditional use in an A-1 zoning district, an amusement park and a rental complex. All three of those uses may be permitted as a conditional use in a one district.

The approval of the conditional use permit is the first step to allow the developers to move forward with the project. Down the road, they will have to return before the Board of Supervisors, and the Planning Commission for site plan approval.

The resort is being developed by Cris and Jay Hughes and Drs. Alison and Andrew Ross.

It will have 150 paved spots for RVs with full connections and be filled with amenities and activities, including:

Shaded playgrounds

Pools and waterslides

Lazy river

Hot tub

Fitness center

Walking trail

Yoga/zen garden

Shuffleboard and pickleball courts

Picnic areas

Bonfire areas

Business center

Dog park

Golf cart rentals

Bathrooms and laundry facilities

Developer Jay Hughes attended Monday’s meeting but did not speak to the board.

Building Official Joel Hollowell told the board that there was some concern of the location due to an increase of traffic crashes that have been happening near the site, where Wink Tumbling Academy.

"Traffic comes over the hill and they're having quite a few collisions there."

Hollowell said the developers plan to have a main entrance that is further west of Wink Tumble and another entrance that is connected to CR 105. Traffic coming into Wink will come in off CR 105 and exit further west of Wink where the developers are giving them access to the highway.

“This is something that we we’ve talked about extensively with the MDOT,” Hollowell said. “And MDOT was very pleased with the fact that the developers were proposing to help with this.”

Roundabout Oxford is still in the early phases of design, but according to Hughes, they plan to open by early 2025.

The Board of Supervisors approved the request for the conditional use permit unanimously.