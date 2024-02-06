Thacker Mountain kicks off spring with musings about a famous dog Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Ready for a big band show? You’re in luck! “Nothing But a Hound Dog!” might just be up your alley.

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour continues its spring 2024 season with a fascinating history of the song “Hound Dog;” cool original tunes from New Orleans and beyond; a new soulful, R&B band; plus the first 2024 appearance of the Thacker Big Band.

Head over to The Powerhouse Arts Center Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. to get to rocking. Admission is free. Refreshments will be available when the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Want to know more about what’s planned for this spring? Here you go (and you’re welcome!):

Feb. 8: Nothing But a Hound Dog! Rocking the Powerhouse with the Thacker Big Band – Free Admission – Bring your posse! LISTEN

Feb. 15: Return to Roots: Off Square Books in Oxford! When the Levee Breaks with Candice Ivory! LISTEN

Feb. 22: Jill McCorkle’s Old Crimes Live at the Graduate Hotel: a true master of the short story! LISTEN

Feb. 29: American Daughters! Let freedom rock. LISTEN

March 2: Murder, mayhem and wine: A Delta mystery Saturday, 3 p.m. at Delta State University LISTEN

March 7: Redwood Court at the Powerhouse! With very special guests songwriter Betty Soo and bluesman Jimmy “Duck” Holmes. LISTEN

March 21: Big Band at the Ford Center! Early time: 5 p.m. Celebrating the Oxford Film Festival! LISTEN

March 28: Joyful Noise at the Lyric! The Ole Miss Gospel Choir plus special guest Cary Hudson. LISTEN

April 4: “Yall So Loud” at the Powerhouse! Celebrating the Oxford Conference for the Book. Free admission! LISTEN

April 11: Join us at the Powerhouse! Roots music for spring in Oxford! LISTEN

April 18: Season Finale! Goin’ Out with a Big Band! Raisin’ a ruckus at the Graduate Hotel from the church to the back porch! LISTEN

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is a weekly live radio show featuring author readings and a wide array of musical performances from the Square in Oxford. Sponsors of these events include the following:

Yalobushwhacker Backers: Ben Banahan and Susan Kurland, Don and Mary Ann Fruge, Douglas Vance, Dr. John and Tammy Cook, Dr. Lisa Chandler, Entergy, Farish Percy and Grant Adams, Ink Spot, Jackie Bailey, Leslie Westbrook, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Party Waitin’ To Happen, Pearly Peacock Design, Snooky and Mary Lou Williams Foundation, Tom and Carol Sharpe, Wayne and Ouida Drinkwater, Ygondine Creasy

Producer’s Circle: AT&T, Beard + Riser Architects, Ben and Melisa Williams, Brevard Family Foundation, Bud and Julie Fanton, Dale Riser, David and Eileen Duddleston, Graduate Oxford, Helen Overstreet, Holly and Kye Harris, John McCullouch, Kaye Bryant, Mary Gaines, Paul Janoush, Scott F. Long, Stephen Harris, The Grand Pooh-bah, Walmart Community Foundation

The Dees Knees: Bill Gates, Caroline Herring and Joe Crespino, Chinney Carothers, David Swider, Frank and Celia Wood, Jeff and Jessica Dennis, John and Marty Dunbar, John McCommon, Kristina Carlson, Lorri Johnson, Louis and Kelley Zeleskey, Martha Huckins, Marquis Sledge, Norris and Lynne Howell, Patrick and Julia Addison, Reba Greer, Reid and Owen Phillips, Rose Spears, Rosie McDavid, Scott and Cindy Coopwood, Shaw Ace Hardware, Steven Dees, The Clint and Ellen A. Johnson Foundation, W. Ralph Eubanks, Zach and Laci Bonner

Air times:

Thursday, Feb. 8 – 6 p.m. (CT) WUMS – University of Mississippi

Friday, Feb. 16 – 6 a.m. (CT) WYXR 91.7 FM Memphis, TN

Saturday, Feb. 17 – 3 p.m. (ET) WUTC 88.1 FM Chattanooga, TN

7 p.m. (CT) Mississippi Public Broadcasting

9 p.m. (CT) Alabama Public Radio

Sunday, Feb. 18

3 p.m. (ET) WUOT | 91.9 FM, Knoxville

2 p.m. (MT) KNCE 93.5 | Taos, New Mexico