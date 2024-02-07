Cofield’s Corner

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Staff Report

By John Cofield

She was the quintessential loving first-grade teacher. 

Flora Mae McElreath Tucker lives in three generations of memories as a wonderful person who started many a Lafayette County child’s life to successful careers. 

And when she lived to be 100 years old, we felt it was God’s way of letting her see what her work had produced. 

Before Bramlett Elementary School was built, the big hill was the home to the old Bramlett farm barn. It stands there in old Oxford’s memories, as Mrs. Tucker will forever. 

 

