Educators win awards for ‘unwavering dedication to arts education’

From YAC

This week marks Arts Week in Mississippi, with arts and cultural organizations hosting events all week to celebrate the contributions of artist, arts educators and cultural organizations.

The Mississippi Association of Arts Educators hosted its annual awards breakfast at Belhaven University, presenting awards to arts educators, advocates and cultural organizations.

Three educators from Lafayette County were recognized by the Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education for their unwavering dedication to arts education in this state.

Jennifer Mizenko was awarded the Dr. Penny Wallin Lifetime Achievement Award, John Davenport the Thad Cochran Distinguished Educator Award for Theatre, and Rene Pulliam was awarded the Community Impact Award.

“These three individuals are beyond deserving of recognition and we are grateful to them all for the imprint they have created on the arts world in Mississippi.” shared Wayne Andrews, Director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council who serves on the Steering Committee for the Mississippi Presenters Network which nominated these local arts educators for the awards from MAAE.