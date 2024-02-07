Empty Bowls returns Thursday after 3-year hiatus Published 10:32 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The popular fundraiser Empty Bowls is returning next week after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Oxford Conference Center and all proceeds will benefit the Oxford Pantry, the area’s emergency food bank.

The Pantry provides food to around 600 families a month and is open 50 weeks a year. Food is given out to families from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The event is particularly important this year to the Pantry as rising food costs continue to put pressure on food pantries.

“The Pantry runs purely on volunteers, no one receives a salary,” said Pantry volunteer Juanita Boutin. “Every penny the Pantry receives in donations goes to food for our neighbors.”

Tickets to Empty Bowls are $25 and can be purchased at the door. The $25 includes a handmade bowl that is filled with your choice of dozens of homemade soups that are provided by area restaurants, caterers, country clubs, hotels and individual soup mavens.

Bread, water and dessert are also provided.

“It’s a great bargain as well as the best cause ever,” Boutin said, “Providing food to those who need it.”

