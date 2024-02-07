Oxford Diagnostic Center receives award for patient experience Published 11:24 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Press Ganey Associates has awarded the Oxford Diagnostic Center with the Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience for the fourth year in a row.

This award recognizes the top 5 percent of hospitals and health systems in the country for patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement, consumer experience or clinical quality performance.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Press Ganey for patient experience,” said Brian Welton, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. “We’re grateful for our team’s dedication to providing quality care to our patients and community.”

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) health care performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

The Oxford Diagnostic Center opened in 2002 and offers advanced diagnostic services, including computed tomography scans, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, 3D mammography, diagnostic X-ray, fluoroscopy, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry, echocardiography, lab and electrocardiogram.



The center, affiliated with Baptist North Mississippi, has received the Guardian of Excellence Award for patient experience from Press Ganey for four years in a row. The CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and mammography services are accredited by the American College of Radiology, and the lab is accredited by the College of American Pathologists.

For more information, call 662-636-4250 or visit www.baptistonline.org/locations/north-mississippi.