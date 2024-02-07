Property Transfers Published 7:10 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Property transfers between Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Thomas Webb Avent, Jr. and E. Murray Avent to Chick-fil-A, Inc., Lot 18, Oxford Commons.

Mazie, Joana, and John Dieterich to Charles and Teresa Rinard, Lot 13, Yocona Ridge Subdivision.

Marilyn Truly to Dolphin, LLC, Lot R31 of Windsor Falls Subdivision.

John and Ashden Hayes to Sherry Hollowell, Lot 53 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Jacqueline Bibbs to Angelita Maldonado, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Merion Development, LLC to Meagan and Gary Paczesny, Lot 31 of Merion Subdivision.

Monica Schmidt to Mickey and Billy Douglas, Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Ryan Senter to Cane Garden Capital, LLC, Lot 20 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Doug Anderson to Brown & Associates Holdings, LLC, Lot 3 of Sanders Valley Subdivision.

Wilson and Allison Nettervile to Lord John Robert Berendt Von Leviathan, III, A fraction of the North Half of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Thomas and Karleigh Burnette to John Treadway, A parcel in Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Matthew and Rebecca James to James Ingram, A fraction of the West Half of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

John and Connie Huff to William Hall, Lot 24 of Hurricane Hills Subdivision.

Geoffrey Wade Knight and Mary Faye Knight to Mary Faye Knight, Lot 79 of Eagle Knight Subdivision.

Margaret and Douglas Fancher to RCW Holdings, LLC, Part of Lots 484, 485, 486, and 487, Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Melanie Kraft to Melanie and Robin Kraft, Lot R90, Windsor Falls Subdivision.

Eddie and Thelma Jean Booker to Uricka Williams, A fraction of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Eddie and Thelma Jean Booker to Paul Booker, A fraction of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Jordan and Cassandra Rott to Andrew Mullins, Jr., Lots 20 and 21, Northpointe Subdivision.

Michael Howie to John and Ashden Hayes, Lot 99 of Taylor Greene Subdivision.

Michael and Lucinda Mason to Russom Construction, LLC, Lot 40, Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

Elizabeth Young to Patrick and Wendy McNulty, Unit 31 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Craig and Rose Hickey to Madison Hickey-Riker, A fraction of Section 32 and fraction of Section 29, both parts in Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Anna Kessinger and Matthew Porter, 1014 Idyllwild Drive, Oxford.

Mary Ann Pettis to Bobby and Clara Pegues, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

City of Oxford to Ashley Henyard, A parcel in Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Teruyo Matsumera to Chang Wong Choi and Bitt Moon, Lot 245, The Heights Subdivision.

Anna Kathryn Kessinger and Mathew Porter to Huber White, Jr., Unit 119 of Fern Cove Condominiums.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Torey and Jennifer Hammett, Unit 12 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Peter Patterson to Peter and Kim Petterson, and Neil and Kate Victor, Lot 22 of Avent Park Hills Subdivision.

Main Street Taylor, LLC to Teresa Kay Hammarback and Cynthia Jean Wetmore, Lot 101, Plein Air Subdivision.

Anthony and Catherine Dodgen to DF Rentals, LLC, A fraction of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 2 West.

Kevin and Lena Raines to Harmontown Rentals, LLC, A part of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Bryan and Cornelia Lantrip to Jess Peonio, Unit 102 of Oxford Station Expanded Condominiums.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to Thomas and Brenda Howard, Unit 4201, Fairmont Condominiums.

Dennis and Susan Tosh to Ernest and Laurie Flora, Unit 7 of Madison Square Condominiums.