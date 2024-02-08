Aldermen declare Sunday Brad Freeman Day Published 3:22 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Oxford Board of Aldermen passed a declaration Tuesday designating this Sunday as Brad Freeman Day – and the mTrade Park director won’t even be in town on his own day.

Freeman will be one of eight referees for the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Freeman grew up in Oxford and attended Oxford schools where he played baseball, basketball and football. He also took part in Oxford Park Commission sports and later, played baseball for Mississippi State University and the Indianapolis Colts and was on the NFL European League.

Email newsletter signup

After retiring from playing games he started officiating them.

In 2007 he started officiating football in the SEC and continued that until 2013 when he moved on to the NFL where he’s been officiating for the last 11 years.

Alderman Jason Bailey read the declaration into the meeting minutes Tuesday and Freeman was presented with a copy.

“I appreciate it,” he said. “I’m very humbled and honored to be chosen for this game.”

Freeman has been the director at mTrade Park since it opened in 2008.

“Some will be cheering for the Chiefs and some will be cheering for the 49ers but we’ll all be cheering for Brad Freeman,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill.