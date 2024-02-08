Courthouse renovations to last through September Published 10:39 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Visitors to downtown Oxford will have to look at a lot of scaffolding on the Lafayette County Courthouse for several more months.

In August of 2023, Lafayette County entered into a $2.2 million year-long construction contract for repairs to the courthouse.

The project aims to preserve and maintain the historic building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Place. The courthouse was rebuilt in 1872 after the original structure was burned down during the Civil War.

Work that is being done includes refurbishing all windows; replacing all gutters and downspouts; repairing masonry; painting of the exterior and interior; installing a fire suppression system; and reworking mechanical issues to correct moisture problems.

“The renovations should be complete by September,” said Supervisor Brent Larson. “It’s a 365-day project and weather has caused a few delays.”

Larson said the renovations to the Courthouse are “way overdue.”

“Once it’s said and done, people are going to be really pleased,” he said.