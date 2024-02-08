Elko added to Chicago White Sox spring training roster Published 9:57 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Birmingham Barons first baseman Tim Elko, who led Ole Miss to the 2022 College World Series national championship, has been added to the Chicago White Sox spring training roster, the team announced Thursday.

In 34 games with the Double A Barons in 2023, Elko hit for a 269 batting average with six home runs and 23 runs batted in.

Elko started off the 2023 season at Single A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, where in 66 games he hit 17 home runs with 57 RBI and a .297 average. From there he was promoted to the Winston-Salem Dash (A-Advanced). In 31 games with the Dash, Elko hit five home runs and drove in 26 runs with a 319 average.

Elko, who was also a White Sox organization all-star in the 2023 season, hit 28 home runs overall with 106 RBI in 131 games.