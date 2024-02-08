Ole Miss announces baseball stadium project Published 8:45 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

As part of the “Champions. Now.” campaign, Ole Miss Athletics has officially announced expansion plans at Oxford-University Stadium that include a new club section, increased entrance to the venue and a plaza to honor the Rebels’ first baseball national title team.

The project, which will add approximately 450 premium seats, will begin at the conclusion of the upcoming season and will be in place for the 2026 campaign. Fans interested in the new premium opportunities should click here to receive more information.

“This is an exciting project that achieves some of our core goals for Oxford-University Stadium — increasing capacity, providing more premium opportunities, improving ingress/egress for the venue and celebrating our baseball legacy,” said Keith Carter, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. “We look forward to once again partnering with ICM and CDFL/HOK on the expansion.

“This announcement is another example of Ole Miss’ commitment to maintaining our status as one of the premier baseball programs in the nation. It’s only made possible through the generous support of Rebel Nation, who continues to step up in a big way to move forward the ‘Champions. Now. Campaign.’”

The new club will be erected where the current concessions stand is located at the end of the third base line. Club ticket holders will enjoy covered, reserved seats outdoors and, within the club area, can take advantage of a spacious social area, personal lockers, TVs, private restrooms and complimentary food. In addition, the club features 38 feet of drink rails to compliment the chairback seats.

Between the new club and the existing Diamond Club, private loge boxes will be installed above the current grandstands. The 11 boxes boast seating for four.

As part of the construction, the main grandstand canopy will extend to the end of the new club, providing almost continuous shade along the third baseline seating.

Below the club, upgraded concessions and restrooms will be constructed. The new club section above will create a covered concourse area that is open to the field.

With the building of the new structure, an expansive gate will be added from street level. A large new staircase will offer convenient entry and exit from the seating bowl and improve overall traffic flow for the entire west side of the venue. In addition, a new drop-off location compliments the expanded facade of the stadium while increasing accessibility for all spectators.

Adjacent to the new stadium gates, the First Champions Plaza will be erected outside the facility along University Place. The exhibit will feature a statue and visuals that celebrate the Rebels’ 2022 national championship.

As a preview of the construction project, the statue will be showcased for fans inside Oxford-University Stadium this season. It will be located down the third base line in the open space between the grandstands and concession stand, and the wall behind it will be wrapped with graphics dedicated to the 2022 title team as well as details on the rest of the upcoming renovation.

“During the 2025 campaign, the renovation will affect foot traffic in the stadium, but should have no bearing on capacity,” Carter said. “Based on the pace of fundraising and trends in the college athletics industry, we will continue to explore the other planned projects at O-U Stadium in the future.”