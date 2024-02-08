Oxford Aldermen approve extended alcohol sales for Super Bowl Sunday Published 11:37 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Fans who will be watching Super Bowl LVII at any of Oxford’s many restaurants Sunday will be able to buy alcohol later than normally allowed on Sundays.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday to extend the hours of alcohol sales on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.

The regular hours to purchase alcohol at restaurants/bars on Sundays are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The resolution extends the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants on the Square by two hours.

Mississippi’s Alcoholic Beverage Control must approve the city’s resolution before the extended hours are official.

If approved by the ABC, the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants will be extended until 11 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The San Francisco 49ers will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show celebrity performer will be Usher.