Oxford Chargers soccer teams advance in MHSAA playoffs Published 9:22 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Oxford Chargers boys and girls soccer teams have advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 7A playoffs following wins earlier this week.

The Oxford girls shutout Germantown 2-0 and will face Clinton on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Bobby Holcomb Field. The Chargers (13-6) lost to Clinton 4-0 at home earlier this season on Nov. 18.

The Oxford boys defeated Tupelo 5-2 on Tuesday to advance to face Madison Central. The Chargers (16-4) got goals from Roy Gonzalez in the first minute of action and Jeremiah Dudley late in the first half to lead 2-1 at the break. All of Oxford’s goals in the second half were from the penalty spot. Everhett Van Every scored twice and Dudley added a second goal from the spot.

The Oxford boys will host Madison Central (15-2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The teams met earlier this season in a Dec. 2 match in Madison. The Jaguars won that game 1-0.