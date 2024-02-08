Oxford School District to launch 3K pilot program Published 12:20 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

From Lauren Jones

OSD communications specialist

The Oxford School District is launching a pilot 3K program beginning in August of the 2024/2025 academic year.

The full-day program will start with two 3K classes, each facilitated by a certified teacher and an assistant teacher, with a maximum of 14 students in each class. It aims to foster students’ social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth through a carefully planned curriculum of diverse learning experiences that meets each child’s developmental needs.

Email newsletter signup

Running from 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. every school day, 3K students will engage in teacher-initiated activities and child-directed play, with a range of learning experiences that caters to individual differences and encourages each child’s natural curiosity.

While the district cannot provide transportation due to safety requirements, aftercare services will be available through the YMCA. Tuition costs are yet to be determined.

As the district launches year one of the 3K pilot program, enrollment will be open exclusively to children of Oxford School District employees until Oxford Early Childhood Center renovations are complete to maximize classroom space.

Superintendent Bradley Roberson highlighted the importance of early childhood education. “Early childhood education is the backbone of our public education system, yet its significance to the development of children often goes unnoticed,”says Roberson.

“The Oxford School District understands how vital early childhood education is to the long-term success of the kids in our community. We are dedicated to the long-term goal of providing a certified classroom teacher for every 3-year-old living within the Oxford School District.”