Patricia Hall Dodds Published 2:52 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Patricia Hall Dodds passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 20th, 2024. Patricia knew the meaning of love. She was kind and open-hearted with everyone she met. She made friends easily and kept them for life. People were drawn to her warmth, wit, and wisdom. They valued her intelligence and hard work, sought out her advice and encouragement, and enjoyed her light heartedness immensely. Patricia made a difference wherever she went in life, and as she departs from us now, she leaves the world a better place. A legacy of love we will treasure always. Thank you, Pat.

Born June 26, 1932, in Oxford, MS, Patricia was the oldest child of Willie Earl and Linda Carwile Hall.

Email newsletter signup

Upon graduation from University High School in Oxford she landed a job at AT&T in Memphis, TN. She soon met the love of her life, Robert Harvey Dodds, whom she married on September 22, 1951. Together they shared 59 years and two children: Robert H. Dodds, Jr. (Deana), Longmont, CO., Deborah Dodds Gordon (Denny), Rome, GA., and step-grandson Jason (Katie) Bland, Knoxville, TN.

Patricia took pride in making her home a warm, welcoming place for family and friends. She was a gracious hostess and excellent cook, she enjoyed hobbies of quilting, ceramics, and reading. Throughout her adult life, she was active in the Methodist Women’s Groups at St. Luke’s, Memphis, TN, Whitehaven Methodist, Whitehaven, TN, St. Andrew’s Methodist, Oxford, and at Trinity Methodist, Rome, GA, where she was a member of the Joe Tarpley Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Patricia began a career at Goldsmith’s in Memphis as a Christmas extra and retired after 27 years as an executive there. In their retirement, she and Robert spent many happy days together traveling to historic sites, state parks and exploring nature’s rivers and streams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Robert, her brothers Wendell Earl Hall, Billy Eugene Hall, and Danny Porter Hall. She is survived by her children, her step-grandson, her precious sister Mary Jo Sneed, (Oxford, MS), nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family wishes to thank loyal caregivers Shirley Ragland, Glenda Graham and Diann Brumit.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Methodist Church followed by a service at 11:00 in the sanctuary. The Interment will follow at Oaknoll Cemetery.

Family requests donations be made to Trinity Methodist Church, Rome, GA. or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.