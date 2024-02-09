New executive chef joins The Sipp wine and tapas bar Published 9:52 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Kiamie Enterprises recently announced the appointment of Chef Will Brady, a culinary maestro with over 25 years of experience, as the new executive chef for The Sipp on South Lamar.

Before arriving at The Sipp, Brady’s culinary expertise has been seen in everything from top restaurants in Los Angeles to touring with hit bands such as Grateful Dead and Mötley Crüe and serving as head chef of professional sports teams, such as the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and the MLB’s Colorado Rockies.

Additionally, he spent 12 years as the executive chef for the Country Club of Jackson, opening new restaurants within the Mississippi club and hosting the annual PGA tournament.

After that, he spent five years as the executive chef for Centerplate at the University of Mississippi, running the premium areas at all university sporting and athletic events.

“I am honored to continue my culinary journey with Kiamie Enterprises and take on this new role as the Executive Chef of The Sipp on South Lamar,” said Executive Chef Will Brady. “This is an opportunity to build upon the success of our existing culinary offerings and further delight our guests with an enticing fusion of seasonal and global flavors right here in my home state of Mississippi.”

With an established reputation for delivering global flavors with traditional techniques, Chef Brady is poised to enhance the culinary offerings at the wine and tapas bar.

The Sipp on South Lamar will continue to offer an extensive wine list, offering over 60 wines and 100 whiskeys available by taste, glass or bottle.