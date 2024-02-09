Oxford still paying the bills from Winter Storm Heather Published 11:26 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Winter Storm Heather trekked across the U.S. in mid-January bringing a blast of arctic air, ice, snow and extra expenses to the city of Oxford.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a list of expenses that were accrued during the storm that started late on Jan. 14 and kept roads covered in ice for several days.

To handle the removal of the ice, the city had to hire outside local companies, rent equipment and buy supplies, like salt and limestone.

The bills came to about $75,000.

Warren Lawn and Tree Service for snow and ice removal: $20,400

Talbot Brothers Grading for grader rentals: $12,937.

Lehman Roberts 54 tons of limestone: $4,014

Forestry Guys Land Management for machine rentals: $4,830

Russom Construction for “ice storm work” and Bobcat and truck rental: $31,200

Grasshoppers Land and Maintenance for repairs after storm: $525

Various equipment, salt purchases: $1,804

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the city is creating a handbook of sorts on how to deal with different types of storms.

“Things like what we need to get in place the week before,” she said Tuesday. “We did a lot right, but we could come to the table and say these are things we wished we owned or things we rented. We are always looking for ways to do things better.”

Since a local State of Emergency was issued, the city was able to hire contractors and make purchases bypassing the usual systems in place for municipalities where they need to get three bids and have purchases pre-approved.

The Board approved paying the invoices unanimously.