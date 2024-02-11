Fifteen Sounds from Thacker! Published 4:53 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Another Thursday and another fabulous hour of the Thacker Mountain Radio Show live in the historic center of Oxford.

The second show of the season on Feb. 8 featured 15 musicians performing 10 songs at the Powerhouse Arts Center. The free event is held weekly on Thursday nights at various locations around the Square.

The next performance is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15 at Off Square Books.