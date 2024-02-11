Fifteen Sounds from Thacker!
Fifteen Sounds from Thacker! Another Thursday and another fabulous hour of the Thacker Mountain Radio Show live in the historic center of Oxford, Mississippi. The second show of the season on February 8 featured fifteen musicians performing ten songs at the Powerhouse Arts Center. The free event is held weekly on Thursday nights at various locations around the Square. The next performance is scheduled for 6 pm, Thursday, February 15 at Off Square Books.
The Thacker Mountain Radio Show performance Feb. 8 drew a standing-room only crowd at the Powerhouse Arts Center. (M. Ben Williams)
The Yalobushwhackers Big Band – boasting four horns - played four numbers to a packed and lively crowd. (M. Ben Williams)
Shawn Lewis, a New Orleans singer-songwriter, played “alt-rocka countrybilly, serial killer blues” on her distinctive power blue guitar at the Thacker Mountain Radio Show Feb. 8, 2024. (M. Ben Williams)
The New Eclipse Band - new soulful, R&B band - roused the crowd with three songs at the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour. (M. Ben Williams)
