ABBA music at the Ford Center

Published 7:02 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Report

ABBA fans gathered Feb. 10 night at the Ford Center for Performing Arts on the Ole Miss campus for the live performance of “The Music of ABBA:  Arrival from Sweden.”

The touring tribute band was founded in 1995 and has performed around the globe.  The night’s repertoire featured well-known ABBA hits including “Mamma Mia,” “SOS,” “Waterloo,” “Honey Honey,” “Take a Chance” and “The Winner Takes it All.”

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyle

New music collective launches Songwriters Festival March 1-2

New phase of community partnership program focuses on Oxford

A therapist’s Valentine short: ‘When he starts with zero effort’

Fifteen Sounds from Thacker!

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Leading into Valentine's Day - What is Your Love Language

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...