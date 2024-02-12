ABBA music at the Ford Center
Published 7:02 pm Monday, February 12, 2024
1 of 3
Dancing Queens! Locals Rosie McClendon and Mems Morgan knew the words, dressed the part and sparked dancing at the Saturday night performance of “The Music of ABBA: Arrival from Sweden” at the UM Ford Center on Saturday night, Feb. 10, 2024. (M. Ben Williams)
ABBA Groupies! The crowd at “The Music of ABBA” performance at the UM Ford Center included Oxford enthusiasts (left to right) Maggie, Katherine, Elizabeth, Elizabeth, Rosie, Dolly, Mems and Kathryn. (M. Ben Williams)
ABBA Tribute. The 10-piece ABBA tribute band had the audience members on their feet at the Ole Miss Ford Center. (M. Ben Williams)
ABBA fans gathered Feb. 10 night at the Ford Center for Performing Arts on the Ole Miss campus for the live performance of “The Music of ABBA: Arrival from Sweden.”
The touring tribute band was founded in 1995 and has performed around the globe. The night’s repertoire featured well-known ABBA hits including “Mamma Mia,” “SOS,” “Waterloo,” “Honey Honey,” “Take a Chance” and “The Winner Takes it All.”