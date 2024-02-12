ABBA music at the Ford Center Published 7:02 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

ABBA fans gathered Feb. 10 night at the Ford Center for Performing Arts on the Ole Miss campus for the live performance of “The Music of ABBA: Arrival from Sweden.”

The touring tribute band was founded in 1995 and has performed around the globe. The night’s repertoire featured well-known ABBA hits including “Mamma Mia,” “SOS,” “Waterloo,” “Honey Honey,” “Take a Chance” and “The Winner Takes it All.”