New music collective launches Songwriters Festival March 1-2 Published 6:44 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

From YAC

Oxford has a reputation as a place for live music. Proud Larry’s hosts a diverse range of music with The Lyric offering a venue for larger, but intimate, touring artists.

Luke Fisher and David Anderson, the founders of the Red Clay Music Society, sought an opportunity to merge the touring artist with local musicians. During the past year, they met with local musicians, venues and festival organizers to create a format that focused on building a community of musicians and creating opportunities for local musicians to perform. And now Red Clay Music Society launches March 1-2 with two music events.

Email newsletter signup

March 1 features a songwriter’s pop-up to announce a partnership with the Mississippi Songwriters Festival to host a Hill County edition each year. The Pop Up Songwriters event will feature Mississippi songwriters performing and sharing stories at Wonderbird Spirits.

Tickets to the event are $10.

The event features special guests Alanna Mosely, Ryan Miller, Jeff McCreary and Grammy-nominated Jimbo Mathus. Coordinators for the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance and the Mississippi Songwriters Festival will share how Hills Country artists can become involved in this state-wide program. Fisher and Anderson hope this pop-up event will assist in building year-round events featuring local artists.

On Saturday, March 2, at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center, the second day of the Songwriters Festival will feature Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash. Anderson, who relocated to Oxford previously, hosted a concert at his The Roastery of Cave Creek. “I wanted to create music listening-room events – experiences that connect the audience and the artist through great music, well-constructed lyrics and the chance to talk with the musicians,” Anderson said.

Bastard Songs are described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul.” The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash are the voice and vision of songwriter Mark Stuart, who has performed with almost every major artist in the Country and Americana music community.

Stuart was personally given permission to use the band’s name by Johnny Cash himself. He was also honored by the Man in Black with an invitation to record songs at Cash’s own home in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Two other iconic music legends, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, were also early believers and instrumental in helping Stuart get his start.

Tickets for the show are $25 and $20 for YAC members.

Tickets to these events are on sale at oxfordarts.com with limited seating available at the Wonderbird Songwriters event.