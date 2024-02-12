Rain Monday, sun returns for a few days Published 11:00 am Monday, February 12, 2024

After a rainy, stormy and dreary Monday, Oxford will see plenty of sunshine the rest of the workweek.

But alas, the rain will return this weekend.

Rain and possibly a couple of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. The temperature will drop from about 54 degrees to around 47 degrees by 5 p.m. Breezy conditions are expected with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain should start tapering off by 7 p.m.; however, it is expected to remain breezy and chilly with a low of 32 degrees tonight.

The sun is expected to return Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees expected and a low of 34 degrees at night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low-60s and lows around 40-42 degrees.

Friday should be mostly sunny but there is a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. The high is expected to be around 50 degrees. The chance of rain increases Friday night after 7 p.m. to 50 percent. The rain will be from an incoming cold front that is expected to drop temperatures over the weekend.

Saturday has a 50 percent chance of rain with an expected high near 46 degrees and the low dropping down into the mid-20s.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 52 degrees.