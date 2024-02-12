Regents open lacrosse season with two wins

Published 12:36 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Report

Regents’ Wright Thompson looks to pass against St. Andrew’s in lacrosse at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Regents won 10-4. (©Bruce Newman)

Regents lacrosse opened its 2024 season with a pair of wins at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

In the opener against Hub City, Ben Fuller and Jude Wood both netted hat tricks in a 10-3 victory. Also scoring for the Lions was Edward Lewis with two goals.

Wright Thompson and Tristan Raper also scored a goal apiece.

Email newsletter signup

In the second game of the day against St. Andrew’s, Wood netted four goals in the first half to spark the team to a 10-4 win. Fuller added two goals as the Lions led 6-1 at the break.

In the second half, Will Coker added two goals and Thompson and Raper added a goal apiece as Regents led 10-1 before surrendering goals late in the contest.

Regents next game is March 2 against Madlax.

More News

Rain Monday, sun returns for a few days

A therapist’s Valentine short: ‘When he starts with zero effort’

Monday is new voter registration deadline for primary election

Fifteen Sounds from Thacker!

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Leading into Valentine's Day - What is Your Love Language

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...