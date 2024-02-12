Regents open lacrosse season with two wins Published 12:36 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Regents lacrosse opened its 2024 season with a pair of wins at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

In the opener against Hub City, Ben Fuller and Jude Wood both netted hat tricks in a 10-3 victory. Also scoring for the Lions was Edward Lewis with two goals.

Wright Thompson and Tristan Raper also scored a goal apiece.

In the second game of the day against St. Andrew’s, Wood netted four goals in the first half to spark the team to a 10-4 win. Fuller added two goals as the Lions led 6-1 at the break.

In the second half, Will Coker added two goals and Thompson and Raper added a goal apiece as Regents led 10-1 before surrendering goals late in the contest.

Regents next game is March 2 against Madlax.