Southern Miss releases President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2023 semester
Published 1:36 pm Monday, February 12, 2024
The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 fall semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from the local area include the following:
Abbeville
|President’s List:
Howard Gale Brower III
|Molly Jo Williams
Oxford
|President’s List:
Josianna Elizabeth Johnson
|Walter Warren Johnson
|Bryce Owen Mullen
|MaryKatherine Suzette Wilkinson
|
Dean’s List:
Heather Christine Applewhite
|Daivion Ledale Davis
|Sierra Fox
|Kaylan Renise Strong