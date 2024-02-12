Southern Miss releases President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2023 semester Published 1:36 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 fall semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following:

Abbeville

President’s List:

Howard Gale Brower III Molly Jo Williams

Oxford