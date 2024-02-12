Southern Miss releases President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2023 semester

Published 1:36 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Alyssa Schnugg

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 fall semester.

 

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Email newsletter signup

 

Students recognized from the local area include the following:

 

Abbeville

President’s List:
Howard Gale Brower III
Molly Jo Williams

Oxford

President’s List:
Josianna Elizabeth Johnson
Walter Warren Johnson
Bryce Owen Mullen
MaryKatherine Suzette Wilkinson
Dean’s List:
Heather Christine Applewhite
Daivion Ledale Davis
Sierra Fox
Kaylan Renise Strong

More News

Regents open lacrosse season with two wins

Rain Monday, sun returns for a few days

A therapist’s Valentine short: ‘When he starts with zero effort’

Monday is new voter registration deadline for primary election

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Leading into Valentine's Day - What is Your Love Language

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...