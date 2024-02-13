College Savings Program relaunches as ‘MS College and Career Savings’ Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

On Feb. 13 State Treasurer David McRae announced the state’s 529 program has rebranded to become “Mississippi College and Career Savings.” The name change better reflects the true capacity of the program, which can be used for traditional four-year colleges, as well as vocational programs, apprenticeships and other career training.

“For years, Mississippi’s college savings program has helped put educational goals within the financial reach of hundreds of families,” said McRae. “Over the years, however, our mission has evolved to better align with Mississippi’s workforce needs. A name change is a small adjustment, but I’m hopeful it helps expand Mississippians’ understanding of everything our team can help them pursue.”

Mississippi College and Career Savings has two programs to help Mississippians afford their educational ambitions. The first is Mississippi Prepaid Affordable College Tuition (MPACT), which empowers individuals to lock in today’s tuition rates and prepay tuition at a two- or four-year institution.

The second is the Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) program, which operates like a tax-advantaged savings account. MACS funds can be used for almost any educational expense – from laptops to vocational education to classroom supplies for teachers.

To learn more, visit treasury.ms.gov/CollegeSavings.