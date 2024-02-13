Vehicle creates deep trenches in historic graveyard Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

1 of 11

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating possible vandalism at the historic Union Grove Cemetery.

The small cemetery off County Road 432, way off the beaten path, is the final resting place for about 50 people. Several graves are from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The damage appears to have been caused by a vehicle that drove into the cemetery — on top and near to the graves — got stuck in the mud and caused deep trenches in the ground.

Email newsletter signup

A vehicle was found at the cemetery stuck in the mud. As of press time, no other information was available. Check for updates on www.oxfordeagle.com.

This is a developing story.