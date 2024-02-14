Mama was an angel then and now Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By Judy Davis

Guest Columnist

You only have one Mama for close to a lifetime. My mother told me in her last days that she wanted to be a writer. I hope my writing has made her dream come true through me. Instead of being a writer, she was a great mother, being very loving and proud of her children.

She made homemade potato soup when we were sick. She drove me and my brothers to baton twirling lessons and little league baseball for my brothers. She made snowman shaped cakes at Christmas with gum drop eyes, nose, and mouth. She changed our diapers when we were babies. She took us to church faithfully and Jr choir practice.

I thank God I had a Christian mother who taught us morals and to not tell a lie. My brother

grew up to be a US Deputy Marshal–a job upholding the laws and morals of our great country. Mama sewed my clothes when I was a child and my costumes for baton twirling and dance recitals.

Mama and Daddy never missed a little league game even though they had to take off work to go. They worked hard to give us lessons for activities to develop us into a whole person. I was given a car as a teenager to provide safety for me. I regret that I was not more thankful for the love and protection they gave.

My Dad died in a motorcycle accident when he was 50 years old. He was so looking forward to being retired. It still hurts me that he didn’t get to enjoy retirement. My mother lived to be 88 years old.

She went to England in her retirement. I am so glad she was able to travel. She went to Alaska too and said it was the most beautiful place she has ever seen. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!

Dear Mama and Daddy, I love you.