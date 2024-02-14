MS Raiders seek dancers Published 8:15 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The Mississippi Raiders Arena Indoor Football team is looking for energetic dancers for the 2024 season.

The Raiders will play in Batesville in March through June.

Those interested in trying out for the dance team must meet the following requirements:

18 years or older

Have Dance experience in cheer, pom and jazz

Must submit a 1-minute dance routine by video

Cheer experience a plus

Name, address, age, contact number with submission

The deadline to send a video is Feb. 23. Send the video to msr_dancingdivas@yahoo.com.

For more information or questions, call 601-544-6693 or 901-488-2308.