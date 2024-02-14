TEDx event is Feb. 20 Published 7:10 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Six speakers will reveal thought-provoking and creative ideas during the ninth annual TEDxUniversityofMississippi event on Feb. 20 at the University of Mississippi’s Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The in-person event begins at 7 p.m. with pre-show activities beginning at 6:30.

“This year’s theme is ‘Illuminate,’” said Emilie Chandler, director of public relations for TEDx UniversityofMississippi. “Speakers will illuminate ideas that people, communities and organizations are exploring to optimize outcomes.”

This year’s entertainment includes The Mississippians jazz band and violinist Jiwon Lee.

Tickets are available through the Ford Center box office at 662-915-7411 and on the center’s website. The cost is $5 for students and $7 for nonstudents.