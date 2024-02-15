Lafayette County announces Kate Victor as new county administrator Published 4:09 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Lafayette County will soon have a new county administrator.

Kate Victor will replace Lisa Carwyle, who has served as County Administrator for Lafayette County since 2016. Previous to that she was the Oxford City Clerk for 13 years. Carwyle will be retiring in March.

Victor has served as the County Administrator of Panola County for the last seven years, making her well-positioned to meet the needs of Lafayette County. She has experience on the county level managing budgets, overseeing building maintenance, collaborating with the Board of Supervisors and ensuring efficient personnel and financial management.

Before her public service career, Victor practiced law in Batesville for seven years, specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, wills and estate planning and family law.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Kate to her new role in Lafayette County,” said Brent Larson, president of the Board of Supervisors. “Kate’s proven track record, her understanding of county management and her collaborative approach make her an invaluable addition.”

Having called Oxford her home for years and having earned both her undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Mississippi, Victor feels a deep connection to Lafayette County.

“We know that Kate will be an asset to Lafayette County,” Carwyle said of Victor. “Her commitment to our community and public service shines through, and I look forward to seeing her work with the Board of Supervisors, county employees, department heads, and citizens for years to come.”