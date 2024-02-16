Correctional officers charged with bringing contraband into Detention Center Published 3:55 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

A Lafayette County correctional officer was arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the local detention center.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette County Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation regarding contraband being brought into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

During the investigation, investigators determined that a Lafayette County correctional officer was responsible for introducing contraband items into the jail.

On Thursday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant for the residence of Everlean Boston, 49, of Oxford. Boston was taken into custody at her residence without incident.

During the search of the residence, investigators discovered evidence of Boston introducing contraband into the detention center.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department did not release what kind of “contraband” Boston allegedly brought into the jail.

Boston was arrested and transported to the detention center.

Boston appeared before a Justice Court Judge Friday morning and was given a $25,000.00 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, other charges and arrests are currently pending regarding this case. More information regarding this case will be released at a later date.