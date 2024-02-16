Man charged with felony charge after traffic stop

Published 3:45 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Staff Report

Shaun Houston Boyette

A local man faces a felony charge after a traffic stop.

At 12:25 a.m. on Monday, a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 5011 in Harmontown for suspicious activity.

The deputy spoke with the driver, later identified as Shaun Houston Boyette. After an investigation, Boyette was arrested and charged with DUI. The deputy then located a pistol in the door of Boyette’s vehicle.

Boyette is a convicted felon for a previous grand theft charge. He was then charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and given a bond of $10,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

