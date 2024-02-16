Master Gardener Lecture Series to feature ‘The Family Plot’ host Published 3:15 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Lafayette County Master Gardeners will host its annual Spring Lecture Series again this year at the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library.

The lectures will be held at noon in the auditorium of the library. They are free and open to the public.

The dates for the series will be March 7, April 4 and May 2.

The March speaker is Dr. Christopher Cooper, County Director and Master Gardener Coordinator with the UT-TSU Shelby County Extension Service.

He hosts the series “The Family Plot: Gardening in the Mid-South” on the PBS channel at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The title of his presentation is “Nine Sustainability Principles.” These nine principles will assist residents and neighborhood associations with practices they can apply in their yards and common spaces to create healthier living spaces and communities. The presentation aims to help homeowners achieve a landscape that reflects their values, desires and needs while ensuring the protection of invaluable waterways.

A native of Jackson, Cooper can be found out and about in Shelby County conducting educational programs addressing urban and home horticulture issues.

Cooper has a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a Master of Science degree and Ph.D. in Plant Physiology from Alabama A&M University.

For any questions, send an email to lcmga39@gmail.com.