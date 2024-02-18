LC Democratic precinct caucuses to meet Saturday Published 9:20 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

The Lafayette County Democratic Party’s Precinct Caucuses will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Every four years, the party building statewide starts at the most local level — county precincts, with precinct caucuses.

This is an informal gathering of folks who want to help elect Democrats locally and beyond to discuss issues and meet like-minded neighbors.

All precincts will meet at your voting precinct except:

Oxford Conference Center meets at the Hampton Inn Conference Center board room at 97 Ed Perry Blvd., across the road.

Anchor/Taylor precinct voters will meet at Taylor Community Center, 78 First Street, Taylor

Airport Grocery, Paris and Tula precincts meet at 101 Ctr Ridge Drive – Old Health Department – Hwy 7 South.

Call Cristen Hemmins at 662-801-5357 with any questions.