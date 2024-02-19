Central Elementary student wins big at swimming championships Published 4:56 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

Charlotte Pannel, 10, won the 2024 Short Course State Championship Highpoint for 10U girls at a championship meet Feb. 15-18.

Pannel took first-place in 50 free, 50 fly, 100 free, 200 free and 200IM; second place in 50 Back; and fourth in 100 Back.

Pannel, who swims for Oxford Shockwave under Coach Haley Murphy, is a student at Central Elementary School. She is the daughter of Stephen and Katherine Pannel.