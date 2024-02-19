Central Elementary student wins big at swimming championships

Published 4:56 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Staff Report

Charlotte Pannel, 10, won the 2024 Short Course State Championship Highpoint for 10U girls. Photo provided

Charlotte Pannel, 10, won the 2024 Short Course State Championship Highpoint for 10U girls at a championship meet Feb. 15-18.

Pannel took first-place in 50 free, 50 fly, 100 free, 200 free and 200IM; second place in 50 Back; and fourth in 100 Back.

Pannel, who swims for Oxford Shockwave under Coach Haley Murphy, is a student at Central Elementary School. She is the daughter of Stephen and Katherine Pannel.

Email newsletter signup

 

 

More News

The Mad Hatter Opens!

‘Annihilation’ author to speak at Honors convocation

Aldermen seeking information on options for Cedar Oaks

Two people die in early morning Abbeville house fire

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What will you do with Leap Day, Feb 29?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...