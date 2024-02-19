High pressure brings blue skies, lots of sun; rain expected Thursday Published 11:15 am Monday, February 19, 2024

This week, Lafayette County residents will see lots of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures as spring attempts to push its way into our area.

Expect lots of blue skies in the early part of the week thanks to a high pressure system.

Monday’s high is expected to hit 56 degrees under sunny skies. It will be chilly this evening with a low around 33 degrees.

Tuesday’s high will creep up to 63 degrees under sunny skies and a low around 41 degrees.

Wednesday should be partly sunny with a high that could hit 70 degrees.

On Wednesday night, clouds will start rolling in and winds will pick up to around 15 to 20 mph as storms move into the area on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 12 p.m. on Thursday. The high is expected to be 68 degrees. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

The rain could continue into the evening hours with winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The expected low is around 45 degrees.

For the first time in a few weeks, there is no rain expected this weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny with the highs on Friday and Saturday around 63 degrees and then reaching up to 70 degrees on Sunday.