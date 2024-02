The Mad Hatter Opens! Published 11:08 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By M. Ben Williams

A new pub venue with music has opened at 1002 Jackson Ave. East, just west of the Square in the building formerly occupied by The Annex.

The Mad Hatter is a 21-plus bar and features dueling pianos, gourmet bites and craft cocktails.