Two people die in early morning Abbeville house fire Published 1:15 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

Two people died in a house fire this morning in Abbeville.

The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a home in the 100 block of County Road 119 in Abbeville around 6:30 a.m.

Fire Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find a 1,000-square-foot home on fire. Firefighters were alerted that there were two people possibly in the home.

The firefighters immediately began an interior search of the home via a front bedroom window and were able to locate one occupant. The person was removed from the home and immediate life-saving measure were started by firefighters and Baptist EMS personnel.

With the fire fully involved, the interior attack crew was forced to evacuate the home before finding the second occupant.

Firefighters continued a brief defensive fire attack before quickly returning inside to finish extinguishing the fire.

The second occupant was located after the fire was contained and both residents were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.

Lafayette County Coroner Glenn Coleman said he is still working on identifying the two people and notifying their family and that more information will be released later today.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Lafayette County fire and sheriff’s departments, are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with www.oxfordeagle.com for updates.

Senior reporter Alyssa Schnugg contributed to this story.