OHS tennis beats Grenada in home match

Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Staff Report

Oxford's Kaitlyn Urbanek returns a shot against Grenada's Zoe Beane in high school tennis in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, February 19, 2024. (©Bruce Newman)

By Bruce Newman

Contributor

Oxford defeated Grenada 6-1 in a home tennis match on Monday.

The Chargers’ Kaitlyn Urbanek led the way for Oxford, defeating Grenada’s Zoe Beane 6-0, 6-0 in girls singles.

In girls doubles Allie Harris Flowers and Lotte Luber beat Mary Grace Klinck and Mary Pinson Jackson 6-4, 6-0. Lainey Schuesselin and Anna Prescott Smith defeated Shanvi Kher and Leah Briscoe 6-0, 6-3.

In boys doubles Andrew Koestler and Hayes Huggins beat Greyson Patton and Jack Leslie 6-0, 6-1.  Leland Koestler and Ben Campbell won over Seth Dorroh and Cooper Howell 6-0, 6-1. In mixed doubles Mary Margaret Shipman and Sam Shipman teamed up to win over Michael Cavanaugh and Emily Finkley 6-1, 6-0.

Grenada’s Luke Westmoreland beat Oxford’s Sutherland Smith in boys singles by the score of 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Oxford’s next match is Friday at New Albany.

