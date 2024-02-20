Victims in Abbeville house fire identified Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The couple who died in a house on Monday in Abbeville have been identified as long-time Lafayette County residents Rickey Wray, 72, and his wife, Cathy Wray, 74.

The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to the Wray’s home in the 100 block of County Road 119 in Abbeville around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by their children to help with the funeral expenses.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Lafayette County fire department and sheriff’s department are investigating the cause of the fire; however, Sheriff Joey East said no foul play is expected at this time.